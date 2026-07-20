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Here's Your First Look at Netflix's 'A Different World,' Premiering September 24

New photos reveal Whitley and Dwayne’s daughter, a new Hillman crew, and which original cast members are back for Netflix’s HBCU sequel series.

Here's Your First Look at Netflix's 'A Different World,' Premiering September 24
Image Courtesy of Netflix. Used with Permission.

Hillman College is officially back in session. Netflix has released the first images from its long-awaited A Different World sequel, offering fans their first look at the next generation of students—and the beloved alumni welcoming them back to campus. Alongside the new photos, the streamer confirmed the series will debut on September 24.

Front and center is Deborah Wayne, played by Tony Award winner Maleah Joi Moon. As the daughter of Whitley Gilbert Wayne and Dwayne Wayne, Deborah arrives at Hillman carrying one of the most recognizable family names in the school's history. But the sequel isn't about recreating the past. Instead, it follows Deborah as she works to establish her own identity while navigating freshman year alongside a new group of classmates.

The first-look images introduce that incoming class, including Rashida (Alijah Kai), Shaquille (Cornell Young IV), Amir (Jordan Aaron Hall), Hazel (Kennedi Reece), Kojo (Chibuikem Uche), and Jalen (Elijah J. Roberts). According to Variety, the group represents "the breadth of Black life on campus," with each student bringing a distinct perspective to Hillman's halls.

Rashida is a first-generation criminal justice major, Shaquille is a highly recruited athlete wrestling with legacy, Amir is a psychology student known for helping everyone except himself, Hazel is redefining the values she grew up with, and Kojo is a Ghanaian-Nigerian entrepreneur pursuing a career in fashion.

Just as notable are the familiar faces returning to Hillman. The new photos confirm Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Cree Summer, and Darryl M. Bell are back in character as Whitley, Dwayne, Freddie Brooks, and Ron Johnson. Charnele Brown also returns as Kimberly Reese.

The project has steadily gained momentum since Netflix first began developing it in 2024. A pilot was ordered in 2025 before the streamer officially picked up the series. Felicia Pride serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer, while Debbie Allen returns as both executive producer and director, including helming the premiere episode.

Allen recently reflected on the creative philosophy that helped transform A Different World into one of television's defining portrayals of HBCU life. After joining the show during its second season, she pushed for stories that felt grounded in real campus experiences, explaining that her goal was to "make it relevant, make it cultural and just go deeper with the characters and see what's going on behind the masks."

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