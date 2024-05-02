Pharrell’s First Collection for Tiffany Is a Spikes-Filled Celebration of Creativity

Pharrell is rolling out his first-ever collection for Tiffany.

The collection, dubbed Tiffany Titan, sees the Louis Vuitton men’s creative director taking inspiration from the Greek mythological figure Poseidon, specifically his powerful trident. Here, both points of inspiration result in a range of 19 new pieces, each with a personal connection to Pharrell.

As the upcoming movie musical subject told Women’s Wear Daily, he sees a direct line of inspiration from Poseidon’s title as King of Atlantis to the area of Virginia Beach where he had his earliest memories.

"The detail in all of the jewelry piece is every intentional," Pharrell said, specifically pointing to the presence of black titanium as representing "a physical manifestation of beauty in Blackness."

Spikes are present throughout the collection, highlights of which include a 17-inch necklace in titanium and 18k yellow gold with round brilliant diamonds, priced at $22,000, and a ring in titanium and 18k yellow gold with a round brilliant diamond, which is going for $3,400.

Below, see a few select pieces from the collection, then head here for more info.