Latest Stories
Kodak Black Wears $10,000 Pendant of Trump Smoking Joint, Wishes Ex-President Happy Birthday
Kodak Black took to his Instagram Stories to show off a new pendant of Donald Trump's face wile saluting the former president on his birthday.
Drake Gifts Fan's Sister With Wheelchair Conversion Van
In another of his good deeds, Drake purchased a seemingly brand-new wheelchair conversion van for a fan’s sister and the family showed major love on Instagram.
Here’s How Yo Gotti Honored His Annual Mission to ‘Spend at Least a Million on My Birthday’
The Memphis rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off his extravagant new birthday gifts to himself: two extremely decadent timepieces.
Meek Mill Shares an Inside Look at the Home He Gifted to His Grandma
The 'Championships' rapper shared a heart-warming video of his grandma touring her new residence in Philadelphia: "I did this for my dad and my Grandmom."