Prada Linea Rossa Partners With Record-Breaking Red Bull Ski Jumper Ryōyū Kobayashi

The 27-year-old World Cup champ set a new world record after soaring 291 meters, besting a record previously held by Stefan Kraft.

May 03, 2024
You’ve no doubt heard about Ryōyū Kobayashi recently breaking a world ski jumping record, but were you aware of the involvement of Prada Linea Rossa?

The Red Bull athlete and his team were equipped with key clothing pieces and related accessories during the northern Iceland excursion that made the record-smashing jump possible, with game-changing details including advanced textile developments and a keen eye toward high-performance functionality ultimately helping him for the months-long journey toward certain glory.

Kobayashi, 27, came just short of his 300-meter goal in the Hlidarfjall Akureyri jump in April, although his ultimate 291-meter flight was still enough to break the record previously set by Stefan Kraft. In fact, Kobayashi bested Kraft’s record by more than 37 meters.

The global record is merely the latest accomplishment added to the Japanese ski jumper’s already stacked résumé. Kobayashi is also an Olympian and World Cup champ.

Below, get a closer look at his latest feat.

