Moneybagg Yo is building on his growing empire with his latest album, A Gangsta’s Pain.

Moneybagg Yo unleashed the project on Friday. The 22-song album boasts appearances from fellow Memphis native Big 30, Future, Polo G, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko, and more. Yo was even able to link with the very busy Pharrell for a now-rare feature.

Moneybagg strung together a handful of successful singles leading up to the album, including “Hard for the Next” with Future, and the double-platinum hit, “Time Today.” For the former, Moneybagg turned the single into a serenade to his girlfriend, Ari Fletcher, who also starred in the video as Moneybagg Yo’s love interest.

As for “Time Today,” Moneybagg Yo playfully added to the trolls and social media jokes about him—including his physical comparisons to the William character from Girlfriends. This great sense of humor allowed the visual to go viral and amass more than 28 million views on YouTube. This commercial success has translated to financial gains. Moneybagg recently announced that he now gets paid $125,000 for a show.

Listen to Moneybagg Yo’s new album, A Gangsta’s Pain, featuring Future, Pharrell, Polo G, and more below.