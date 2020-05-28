As one of the busiest rappers in the game, it's understandable why Yo Gotti has no qualms about spoiling himself. And we mean spoil.

The Memphis rapper celebrated his 39th birthday this month by purchasing several high-dollar gifts for himself. We're talking not one, not two, but three turquoise luxury vehicles and a matching Richard Mille watch. Gotti showed off the items on his Instagram page, as well as his 50-pound weight loss.

"Shout out to the streets for always supporting me, shout out to all the fans," he said in the clip surrounding by the pricey new whips. "Appreciate y'all for putting me in a position to spend a million dollars on my birthday."

According to Gotti's team, the Rolls-Royce Truck cost about $450,000 plus $30,000 for customization; Ferrari F8 was $375,000 plus $25,000 for customization; and the Lamborghini was about $260,000 plus $30,000. The customized Richard Mille watch, which was purchased at Avi & Co., was priced around $180,000. This brought Gotti's grand total to about $1.3 million.

Check out more photos of Gotti's birthday gifts below.