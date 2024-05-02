Wild Throat Tattoo Pictures Are Sweeping the Internet and So Are Throat GOAT Jokes

No, "throat GOAT" isn't trending on social media because of Nancy Reagan.

Over the past few days, people on the social media site formerly known as Twitter have been cracking jokes over a series of photos that show some of the wildest throat tattoos people have gotten. These include everything from a train tunnel and a third eye to an hourglass and one that reads "KING" in all caps. There's a whole cornucopia of outlandish throat art out there, regardless of whether you want to see it. The trending images have resulted in something of a throat-off, with everyone vying to crack the best fellatio jokes.

Some of them are blowing up, and you can head below to check out some of the best examples.

One of the most popular throat tattoo pictures circulating online right now is one of a train tunnel, which has inspired everything from Train to Busan references to one of the wildest acclamations you'll read this year: "CONDUCTOR WE HAVE A THROATER."

CONDUCTOR WE HAVE A THROATER https://t.co/52iumSWcon

Throat to Busan is crazy https://t.co/HR4tqbqJSF

Running a train on the throat omg https://t.co/Az8XzBR6dE

Then there's the hourglass, which inspired plenty of jokes about "timeless throat."

THROAT OF OUR LIVES😭 https://t.co/pdX97IKKnI

Nah timeless throat is pure madness pic.twitter.com/Bd1DUu8b2N

I ain’t never see this many throat tattoos in my entire life https://t.co/OZtGr2Xvf9

There's also this admittedly impressive piece that shows three skulls on this guy's neck. It's earned comparisons to a killstreak in Call of Duty, or the general concept of stealing someone's soul.

The throat of death and despair is diabolical he took 3 souls 😭 pic.twitter.com/bOnJs3Wuz4

nigga throat is on a killstreak https://t.co/ByEWmfgPAH

bro got a soul snatching throat 💀pic.twitter.com/EDeaDGwqKT

There's plenty of other examples where the jokes just write themselves.

Monster throat is insane 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QvBuc0ZlOG

Throat done seen it all ctfu https://t.co/RZLsUQS3Hb

bro said his throat is for sale https://t.co/l3fNbvaEVH

But we've gotta save the best 'till last—the final boss of all throat: Throat King.

We have the final boss here: The Throat King https://t.co/FPHOVbB1eN

Of course, throat tats don't come without consequences, as some users pointed out.

mfs with throat tattoos are gonna be like this all summer pic.twitter.com/vak3HvRmLi

