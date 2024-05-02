Wild Throat Tattoo Pictures Are Sweeping the Internet and So Are Throat GOAT Jokes

No, "throat GOAT" isn't trending on social media because of Nancy Reagan.

Over the past few days, people on the social media site formerly known as Twitter have been cracking jokes over a series of photos that show some of the wildest throat tattoos people have gotten. These include everything from a train tunnel and a third eye to an hourglass and one that reads "KING" in all caps. There's a whole cornucopia of outlandish throat art out there, regardless of whether you want to see it. The trending images have resulted in something of a throat-off, with everyone vying to crack the best fellatio jokes.

Some of them are blowing up, and you can head below to check out some of the best examples.

One of the most popular throat tattoo pictures circulating online right now is one of a train tunnel, which has inspired everything from Train to Busan references to one of the wildest acclamations you'll read this year: "CONDUCTOR WE HAVE A THROATER."