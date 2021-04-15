Toronto-based jewelry brand Vitaly, whose wares have been rocked by the likes of Grimes, Post Malone, and Billie Eilish, unveiled their future-forward Spring 2021 collection today.
Inspired by the post-apocalypse—which, you know, feels pretty apt for Canadians nowadays—the new collection, dubbed G3N3S1S, sees the brand continue to explore the roles of robotics, AI, and industrial manufacturing in our daily lives. Composed of avant-garde rings, chains, bracelets, and ear pieces, the collection plays with clean lines and mechanical shapes while being made entirely from 100 percent recycled stainless steel. Heavy Animatrix vibes.
“This collection was designed in the darkest days of winter and the pandemic, but when it came time to shoot the accompanying editorial, the vaccine had begun rolling out and spring was here,” Vitaly’s creative director, Zack Vitiello, tells Complex. “All of a sudden, there was a light at the end of the tunnel, so we wanted the editorial to reflect the dystopian nature of the past year, but also have a sense of playful, optimistic energy. It feels like a rebirth, which is how we landed on the title G3N3S1S.”
The collection is available exclusively at vitalydesign.com. Check out the campaign photos, shot by Steph Verschuren, below.