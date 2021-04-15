Toronto-based jewelry brand Vitaly, whose wares have been rocked by the likes of Grimes, Post Malone, and Billie Eilish, unveiled their future-forward Spring 2021 collection today.

Inspired by the post-apocalypse—which, you know, feels pretty apt for Canadians nowadays—the new collection, dubbed G3N3S1S, sees the brand continue to explore the roles of robotics, AI, and industrial manufacturing in our daily lives. Composed of avant-garde rings, chains, bracelets, and ear pieces, the collection plays with clean lines and mechanical shapes while being made entirely from 100 percent recycled stainless steel. Heavy Animatrix vibes.