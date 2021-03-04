Lil Durk had a custom set of memory tags made, paying tribute to the life of his friend and close collaborator King Von.

New York-based jeweler Izzy, part of NYC Luxury Co., designed the piece for Durkio and shared videos and a photo on Instagram. Izzy described the jewelry as a “30 pointer tennis chain” with “all VVS E color stones.” He added, “Not your average jewelry.”

The chain includes two memory tags with photos of Durk and Von, one where the pair are posing for the picture, and another where the two seem to be performing together. Durk shared Izzy’s IG post to his story, as did G Herbo.

Von died in a fatal shooting in Atlanta last November, just days after he released his debut studio album Welcome to O’Block through Durk’s Only the Family label. The Voice rapper mourned Von’s death, taking to Instagram to write, “MY TWIN GONE. I LOVE YOU BABY BRO – D ROY !!!!!” alongside a photo of Von.

Von dropped his breakout single “Crazy Story” via OTF in 2018, later sharing projects Grandson, Vol. 1 in 2019 and Levon James in 2020, prior to Welcome to O’Block.