For his debut studio album, Chicago's King Von took the classic origin story approach.

Welcome to O'Block sees the 25-year-old artist reflecting with an acute lyrical clarity on his rise and how newfound fame could impact his own life and the lives of his loved ones. Chopsquad DJ, Tay Keith, Wheezy, Hitmaka, and Will-A-Fool are among the producers assembled by Von to give the 16-track album its sonic foundation. Polo G, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, and more contribute features.

Welcome to O'Block follows the March release of the Levon James project, which peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard 200 album chart and notably included the hit "Took Her to the O."

Speaking with the Recording Academy about the new album on Friday, Von—who recently took issue with Akon over working with 6ix9ine—explained what he feels is the key difference between Levon James and Welcome to O'Block: practice-inspired perfection.

"If you're doing something and keep doing it, you're gonna get better results," Von said. "Everything better. It is the one for real, I've been working hard. The songs that are already released been doing great."

Stream Welcome to O'Block below via Apple Music: