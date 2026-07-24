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Stevie Wonder.
Music

Stevie Wonder Crashes Tribute Concert, Shuts Down Sight Rumors: 'Visually, No, But Spiritually, Yes'

The legendary musician addressed long-standing rumors about him being able to see after making a surprise appearance at WONDER-FULL, a free outdoor celebration of his music.

Will Lavin5 days ago
Jade Jones and Tyrese Haliburton attend the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Sports

Tyrese Haliburton, Jade Jones Honor Friend Who Died at Bachelorette Party: 'Our Biggest Cheerleader'

Tyrese Haliburton and his fiancée, Jade Jones, shared emotional tributes to their friend, Makenzi Kern.

Joe Price37 days ago
2025 Tribeca Festival - "Paradise Records"
Music

Oliver Tree's Girlfriend Calls for End to 'Gossip' After Artist's Death: 'Please Have Some Respect'

"I'm mourning my partner and best friend," Fiona Chernavskaya said. "Anything else is unimportant."

Trace William Cowen38 days ago
Oliver Tree attends the "Paradise Records" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 06, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Oliver Tree Remembered as 'True Artist' in Emotional Post From Ex-Girlfriend Melanie Martinez

Kid Cudi, T-Pain, and Bebe Rexha also shared tributes to the late singer-songwriter, who died in a helicopter crash.

Joe Price40 days ago
Angus Cloud in an orange suit poses at an event for HBO's "Euphoria."
Pop Culture

Angus Cloud’s Mom Moved by ‘Massive Public Outpouring’ Honoring Her Son Following ‘Euphoria’ Finale

Cloud, who died in July 2023 of an accidental overdose, was honored in the series finale of 'Euphoria.'

Alex Ocho51 days ago
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Dave Chappelle and Eddie Murphy smiling at an event, both in black suits.
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Pays Tribute to Eddie Murphy, Pitches Him on ‘Chappelle Show’ Reboot

Dave Chappelle honored Eddie Murphy at the AFI Life Achievement Awards ceremony.

Mark Elibert97 days ago
A split image of A.B. Quintanilla in a black cap and glasses, and Selena Quintanilla in a glamorous silver gown and earrings.
Music

Selena’s Brother Asks Fans to Stop Sending Him Videos in Which They Imitate the Late Singer

A.B. Quintanilla wants Selena fans to stop sending tribute videos and lookalike clips on Instagram.

Mark Elibert101 days ago
A person wearing a jacket with a large black and white image of Big L on the back, and a black cap with "456" on it.
Style

Awake NY Celebrates Big L's Legacy With New Capsule Collection

Featured prominently in the new capsule is Big L's 'The Big Picture' album.

Trace William Cowen131 days ago
Lil Poppa concert
Music

Lil Poppa’s Baby Mother Pens Emotional Message to Late Rapper: ‘I Really Don’t Understand’

Toie Roberts shared the tribute just weeks after Lil Poppa died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Joshua Espinoza142 days ago
James Van Der Beek with short hair and a beard in a black leather jacket, standing against a blurred blue background.
Pop Culture

Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, and More Stars Remember James Van Der Beek

The 48-year-old 'Dawson's Creek' actor died on Wednesday following a battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Alex Ocho163 days ago
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Lauryn Hill wearing a dramatic outfit and sunglasses sings into a microphone on stage, with musical instruments in the background.
Music

Lauryn Hill Pays Tribute to D'Angelo and Roberta Flack With Powerful 2026 Grammys Performance

The special tribute performance took place during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah.

Trace William Cowen174 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Tiffany Haddish arrives at the World Premiere Of "Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir" at AMC The Grove 14 on January 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Swayvo Twain Says He Wasn't Invited to His Dad D'Angelo's Tribute at the Grammys

The Recording Academy said that reps were trying to get in touch with Twain.

Jaelani Turner-Williams177 days ago
Reverend Raphael Warnock Honors Richard Smallwood with HBCU Choirs Singing 'Total Praise'
Music

Reverend Raphael Warnock Joins HBCU Choirs to Honor Richard Smallwood With ‘Total Praise’

Honoring the Atlanta-born, D.C.-raised composer behind 'Total Praise,' the ceremony highlighted Smallwood’s career, Grammy nods, and influence on pop and gospel.

Bernadette Giacomazzo190 days ago
Martin Scorsese
Pop Culture

Martin Scorsese Says Deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner Gave Him 'Such Profound Sadness'

“Rob Reiner was my friend, and so was Michele,” Scorsese wrote in an essay for The New York Times.

Trey Alston211 days ago
21 Savage
Music

21 Savage Flips R. Kelly’s "I Wish," Pays Tribute to Young Dolph, Takeoff, and More

21 dropped off his new album, 'What Happened to the Streets?' on Friday.

tara mahadevan225 days ago
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King Combs in a red patterned jacket sits in a chair, holding a long object, with a serious expression.
Music

King Combs Shares Video for Kim Porter Tribute Track Produced by Kanye West

King Combs says he "wanted to honor" his late mother, Kim Porter, with the new video.

Trace William Cowen250 days ago
William Daniels stands in front of a desk with Danielle Fishel and pro-dancer Pasha Pashkov behind him, all smiling. The setting is a wood-paneled office.
Pop Culture

William Daniels Returns as Mr. Feeny for Danielle Fishel’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Performance

Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga in the hit series, honored her beloved co-star with a dance.

Alex Ocho283 days ago
D'Angelo wearing a wide-brimmed hat and scarf sings into a microphone on stage, with a blurred background.
Music

R&B and Neo-Soul Legend D'Angelo Dead at 51 After 'Courageous' Cancer Battle

"Gonna miss you so much," DJ Premier wrote in tribute.

Trace William Cowen284 days ago

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