Tonight Kid Cudi drops his seventh studio album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen. To honor the much awaited release, we thought it would be appropriate to look back on some of Kid Cudi’s best style moments. While his look has evolved, Cudi has stuck to a tried and true formula. He likes APC jeans—he collaborated with the French brand on a collection—the Jordan 3s or 4s, BAPE, statement making outerwear, and an offbeat accessory.

Read on to see some of his best looks over the years.