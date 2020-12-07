It’s official: Kid Cudi’s Man On the Moon III is landing this week. After hinting at a possible revival of his Man on the Moon series throughout the year, Cudi confirmed on social media Monday that he will be releasing the third and final installment on December 11. Man on the Moon III: The Chosen will arrive ten years after he released the second edition, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, in 2010. The first album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day, dropped on September 15, 2009.

As we near the release date, we looked through the breadcrumbs for all the information we could find and rounded up the most important details you need to know. From the project’s themes to collaborations and visuals, here’s what you need to know about Kid Cudi’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen.