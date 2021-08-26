Despite claiming he does indeed own several of the Swiss luxury company’s watches, Diddy says people are being “tricked” amid a Richard Mille craze.

Speaking to fans via a series of Instagram Stories updates Wednesday night, Diddy—who’s believed to be prepping his new Off the Grid project—shared his thoughts on the fondness for Mille creations seen in other artists.

“I’m in my bag right now. … I’m not a hater, I’m a connoisseur of fly shit and I’m just telling y’all, y’all getting tricked by the Richard Mille,” he said.

From there, Diddy compared Mille watches to those made by the affordability-focused brand Timex. Watches made by Timex can be found at Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, and other everyday shopping establishments.