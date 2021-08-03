In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Diddy gave more context to a story about waking up one day with 15 cockroaches on his face.

“One day, I woke up with, like, 15 roaches on my face,” Diddy recalled around the 1:50 mark in the Vanity Fair video. “People were like, ‘How did you know it was 15?’ and I was like, ‘If you had 15 roaches on your face, you would know there was around 15 roaches on your face.’”

Back in July, Diddy took to Instagram to tell the original roach story amidst one of his common motivational speeches.

“You could do it,” Diddy said during the clip. “You could be whoever you want. You could be eating mango too, with the ocean as your backdrop. I ain’t special. I just want it. I want it bad, you feel me? I won’t allow myself to not have mango. I hustle hard.”