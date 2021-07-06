Jay-Z was among those who attended Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party over the weekend, complete with a Richard Mille that’ll be remarkably difficult for fellow watch enthusiasts to top.

As seen in a photo shared by Quavo, who was also on hand for the Diddy-inspired event, Hova complemented his all-white attire with a Richard Mille RM 56-01 Tourbillon in green sapphire. In other words, this is an extremely rare (and expectedly expensive) piece that—in the eyes of many—ultimately became the star of the party.

In a subsequent breakdown from @insaneluxurylife on Instagram, the watch—one of the priciest ever crafted by the Mille brand—was touted as the second unique piece commissioned by Jay-Z. The watch is also said to boast an estimated retail price of $3 million. And while that figure has not been confirmed, previous iterations of the 56-01 have indeed landed in that price range.