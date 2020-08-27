Ahead of the release of Drake's Certified Lover Boy album, more Nike-branded merch has appeared.

Drizzy wore some correlating Nike merchandise in the music video for his newest single "Laugh Now, Cry Later," then showed off some other branded pieces including a cap with a red lipstick mark on it and socks with hearts on the top. On Wednesday night the OVO head honcho dropped some more gems on his Instagram Stories, showing people receiving hefty care packages.

Some of the newly revealed pieces include a Nike bomber jacket with hearts pressed across the body, the gray hoodie he was wearing in the music video with "CLB" inscribed on the chest, and what looks to be a shirt with a cupid in a ski mask.

Another item included was a piece that read "put my feelings on ice, always been a gem, Certified Lover Boy, somehow still heartless, heart is only getting colder" etched across it, shared by artist Jen Brill.

It's still unclear when any of these items will drop, but Drake recently tried to trademark the album's title. He was denied because the trademark could be confused with the trademark for Lover's Lane clothing company and the 1980s rock band Loverboy.