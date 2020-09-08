Since announcing the release of Certified Lover Boy album, Drake has taken to Instagram to tease the project's official Nike-branded merch. The collection is expected to include caps, socks, a quilted bomber jacket, and a grip of graphic tees; one of which features two women with whom Drake fans are pretty familiar.

A video shared on Drizzy's social shows a tee with an image of Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjärta—Swedish twins who have consistently worked with Drake as far back as the Views era. The models appeared in his 2016 visual for "Please Forgive Me," were featured in the album art for Views, appeared in the 2018 "Nice for What" video, and modeled pieces from his OVO collection.

In 2015, Drizzy revealed he had gotten a tattoo that read, "Oktober Lejonhjärta," which translates to "October Lionheart." Elizabeth and Victoria referenced the ink shortly after on Instagram, claiming they "got some Canadian dude drunk and had him get a tattoo of our name." They later clarified the "drunk" part was just a joke, but said they were flattered by Drake's tattoo choice.

"The fact that Swedish media went bezerk on the story about us getting him drunk taught us that not everyone understands even the most flagrant sarcasm," the twins told W magazine in 2016. "We stayed rather reclusive after that. But it's something that will always be a very fond memory and mainly an honor!"

Their closeness is underscored by the multiple birthday messages Drake sends to the twins via Instagram. In one post, he referred to Elizabeth and Victoria as "the kindest most beautiful angels walking this planet." In another, he expressed how grateful he was to have met the twins.

In addition to their work with Drake, Elizabeth and Victoria have modeled for a number of big-name brands and publications, including Vogue, Chanel, Calvin Klein, H&M, Volvo, and Nike.