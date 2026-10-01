Skate Legends Steve Caballero and Sal Barbier Heading to ThriftCon's ComplexCon Takeover

Steve Caballero, Sal Barbier and a few other skate legends are set to turn up at ThriftCon LA, where the vintage marketplace is pushing skateboarding to the front of its ComplexCon 2026 takeover.

Taking place this weekend in Los Angeles, ThriftCon LA will be giving skate culture its own platform on both Saturday and Sunday (October 3 and 4) by way of the Bank Breakers activation, a pro-am competition staged on a stair set and capped by the Bin Gap, with $10,000 in cash prizes on the line.

Caballero and Barbier won't be the only skate name in the building. Kareem Campbell and Geoff Rowley will also be in attendance, as will Fucking Awesome founder Jason Dill, who will be rebuilding his brand's studio on the floor for the festival's 10th anniversary.

ThriftCon LA will be hosted in Kentia Hall at the Los Angeles Convention Center, a 100,000-square-foot exhibition hall handed over to a convention inside a convention. More than 100 dealers and collectors will fill the space, split across six zones: The Vault, Club Y2K, The Crates, Lost and Found, Creators Corner, and Archives and Icons.

Vintage by the Pound will be allowing shoppers to dig through piles of hand-sourced vintage pieces and check out for just $10 per pound. That can work out as low as $3 per t-shirt.