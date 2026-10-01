Style

Skate Legends Steve Caballero and Sal Barbier Heading to ThriftCon's ComplexCon Takeover

The vintage marketplace is pushing skateboarding to the front of its ComplexCon 2026 takeover this coming weekend.

(L-R) Steve Caballero and Sal Barbier.
Kevin Carter/Getty Images | Imeh Akpanudosen/WireImage

Key Takeaways

  • Steve Caballero, Sal Barbier, Kareem Campbell, Geoff Rowley, and Jason Dill will bring skate culture to ThriftCon LA’s ComplexCon 2026 takeover.
  • The October 3–4 Bank Breakers activation will stage a stair-set pro-am and the Bin Gap with $10,000 in cash prizes.
  • More than 100 vintage dealers and collectors will fill the 100,000-square-foot Kentia Hall floor, alongside six themed zones and $10-per-pound vintage shopping.

Steve Caballero, Sal Barbier and a few other skate legends are set to turn up at ThriftCon LA, where the vintage marketplace is pushing skateboarding to the front of its ComplexCon 2026 takeover.

Taking place this weekend in Los Angeles, ThriftCon LA will be giving skate culture its own platform on both Saturday and Sunday (October 3 and 4) by way of the Bank Breakers activation, a pro-am competition staged on a stair set and capped by the Bin Gap, with $10,000 in cash prizes on the line.

Caballero and Barbier won't be the only skate name in the building. Kareem Campbell and Geoff Rowley will also be in attendance, as will Fucking Awesome founder Jason Dill, who will be rebuilding his brand's studio on the floor for the festival's 10th anniversary.

ThriftCon LA will be hosted in Kentia Hall at the Los Angeles Convention Center, a 100,000-square-foot exhibition hall handed over to a convention inside a convention. More than 100 dealers and collectors will fill the space, split across six zones: The Vault, Club Y2K, The Crates, Lost and Found, Creators Corner, and Archives and Icons.

Vintage by the Pound will be allowing shoppers to dig through piles of hand-sourced vintage pieces and check out for just $10 per pound. That can work out as low as $3 per t-shirt.

ComplexCon doors open Saturday morning at the Los Angeles Convention Center, with Playboi Carti and Ken Carson headlining the concert side of the weekend at Crypto.com Arena.

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