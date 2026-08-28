When you look back on streetwear history, there are distinct eras that you can pinpoint. In the 2000s, streetwear was knocking on the door of the luxury fashion world. With the help of figures like Pharrell and NIGO, and their massively influential brand Billionaire Boys Club, streetwear items were suddenly aspirational goods being placed in the same conversations as brands like Louis Vuitton. In the 2010s, Los Angeles’ Fairfax Avenue became ground zero of a streetwear renaissance. Few figures were as pivotal to that movement as Anwar Carrots.

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At ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles, the two eras will merge together through a collab between Anwar’s brand, Carrots, and Billionaire Boys Club. The project is a long time coming.

“ComplexCon returning to Los Angeles felt like the right moment to do something that had a genuine connection to the city,” says a representative for BBC. “Anwar's story and the Carrots story are deeply connected to Los Angeles, and Billionaire Boys Club has its own longstanding relationship with the community there. Bringing the two brands together for ComplexCon gives us an opportunity to celebrate those histories while creating something new for the next generation.” Like many of his peers, Anwar grew up as a fan of BBC first. Pharrell and NIGO were idols and Billionaire Boys Club tees and hoodies were part of his uniform. “I remember just going to Agenda [trade show] as a young kid and going to BBC's booth and looking at all the clothing there to being at my first ComplexCon in 2016 amongst all that energy,” says Anwar. “It was all stuff that I grew up on as an adolescent, so it was wild to be next to it as a peer.” History is important to Anwar. It even comes across in the photos that we shot with him in Los Angeles. A keen eye may recognize some of the settings from a 2013 BBC lookbook shot by Dexter Navy on the corner of Fairfax and Rosewood. Anwar and photographer Sagan Lockhart (who shot these new photos of Anwar) were among the personalities that modeled in the shoot. “It's the full circle moment,” says Anwar.