When you look back on streetwear history, there are distinct eras that you can pinpoint. In the 2000s, streetwear was knocking on the door of the luxury fashion world. With the help of figures like Pharrell and NIGO, and their massively influential brand Billionaire Boys Club, streetwear items were suddenly aspirational goods being placed in the same conversations as brands like Louis Vuitton. In the 2010s, Los Angeles’ Fairfax Avenue became ground zero of a streetwear renaissance. Few figures were as pivotal to that movement as Anwar Carrots.
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At ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles, the two eras will merge together through a collab between Anwar’s brand, Carrots, and Billionaire Boys Club. The project is a long time coming.
“ComplexCon returning to Los Angeles felt like the right moment to do something that had a genuine connection to the city,” says a representative for BBC. “Anwar's story and the Carrots story are deeply connected to Los Angeles, and Billionaire Boys Club has its own longstanding relationship with the community there. Bringing the two brands together for ComplexCon gives us an opportunity to celebrate those histories while creating something new for the next generation.”
Like many of his peers, Anwar grew up as a fan of BBC first. Pharrell and NIGO were idols and Billionaire Boys Club tees and hoodies were part of his uniform.
“I remember just going to Agenda [trade show] as a young kid and going to BBC's booth and looking at all the clothing there to being at my first ComplexCon in 2016 amongst all that energy,” says Anwar. “It was all stuff that I grew up on as an adolescent, so it was wild to be next to it as a peer.”
History is important to Anwar. It even comes across in the photos that we shot with him in Los Angeles. A keen eye may recognize some of the settings from a 2013 BBC lookbook shot by Dexter Navy on the corner of Fairfax and Rosewood. Anwar and photographer Sagan Lockhart (who shot these new photos of Anwar) were among the personalities that modeled in the shoot. “It's the full circle moment,” says Anwar.
For BBC, the project also feels like long overdue. “Billionaire Boys Club is now at a point where we can proudly call ourselves a legacy brand, and part of that evolution is recognizing and supporting the generation of brands and creatives that came after us,” a BBC representative tells Complex. “Anwar has been part of that extended family for a long time. His history within the Fairfax community and his connection to Tyler, the Creator and Odd Future represent another generation that has always felt connected to the Billionaire Boys Club and ICECREAM world.”
BBC’s items have inspired Anwar’s approach to his brand for the past 10 years. Now, he gets to execute his vision to the fullest extent. The exact items from the Carrots x BBC collection are still under wraps, but expect some flips on both of the brand’s signature aesthetics across apparel, headwear, and lifestyle accessories. The central theme will be built upon the archival “Wealth Farms” graphic from BBC, which has perfect synergy with the Carrots design language. The booth will be an extension of this world for ComplexCon goers to experience that bring the Carrots x BBC “Wealth Farms” concept to life in a way never seen before.
“It's just great to be amongst shit I grew up on,” says Anwar,” and then being able to work with these cats later on in life. I’m being ushered in by the OGs.”