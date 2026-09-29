Larry June Puts His Orange Stamp on $4,500 Classic Pierre Paulin Chair

The release accompanies June’s "Keep Tryin'" video under Sounds Like Paulin and anchors an installation at Cahiers d’Art in Paris.

Larry June reworked Pierre Paulin's 1967 Tongue Chair in his signature orange with green detailing while preserving its original silhouette.

Larry June is all about luxury, and with his latest collaboration he's moved from rapping about designer furniture to making it. Finished in his trademark orange with green stitching and detailing, the Bay Area rapper has added his stamp to Pierre Paulin's 1967 Tongue Chair, which sells for $4,550. The chair is the opening release in DroPPP, a new series from French furniture house Paulin, Paulin, Paulin that invites artists to reinterpret pieces from the archive. June is the first to take the assignment.

He did not touch the shape. Even in the new colorway, the Tongue Chair's silhouette is identical to what Paulin drew in 1967. The edition arrived alongside "Keep Tryin'," the first music video released under Sounds Like Paulin, with campaign photography shot by Julien Boudet. The chair works as part of the video's visual storytelling rather than sitting in the frame as decor, according to Hypebeast. Sounds Like Paulin is the studio, label, and cultural community founded by Benjamin and Alice Paulin, descendants of the late French designer, and run out of the family's Paris home. Benjamin Paulin, who is a former UMG artist, started it after noticing how many musicians were seeking out his father's archival work.