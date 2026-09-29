Bono Says U2's New Album Has a Song About Rosalía

Bono says he spent months working up the nerve to send Rosalía a song he wrote about her — a song that will appear on U2's new album in November.

The track is called "The Mirror Maker (Rosalía)," and it sits fourth on Carnaval De Luz, the band's 16th studio album and its first set of new material in nine years.

Bono confirmed the song is about the Spanish singer in a Rolling Stone cover story, and framed it as a break from how U2 usually approaches writing about real people.

"We normally just write songs about people in jail or dead people. You know, dead heroes, or trying to get them out of jail," he said. "This is just celebrating somebody just because they're an extraordinary artist."

His fixation began with Rosalía's 2025 album Lux, which he says dealt with many themes he also explores on his own new record, but got there first.