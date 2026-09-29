Music

Sway DaSafo to be Honored With One-Week Memorial in Ghana

The late UK rapper's family have announced a week-long observation with invite details for those wishing to pay their respects.

Sway DaSafo.
Tony Buckingham/Redferns

Key Takeaways

  • Sway DaSafo's family will honor the late British-Ghanaian rapper with a one-week memorial observation in Accra, Ghana, on October 3, 2026, from 11 A.M. to 8 P.M.
  • The family called Sway "a legend" whose death left "an immense void" and asked attendees to request the venue address through the WhatsApp number in the Instagram announcement.
  • Sway died at his home in Ghana earlier in September, prompting tributes from artists including Lupe Fiasco.

Sway DaSafo, the beloved British-Ghanaian rapper who died earlier this month, will be honored with a one week memorial next month.

On Monday (September 28), a post appeared on the late rapper's Instagram announcing a "one week observation arrangement" set to take place in Accra, Ghana starting October 3.

"It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, Derek/Sway Dasafo, a cherished father, brother, son, loved one, and friend to many. A legend,” the post began. "His passing has left an immense void in the hearts of his family, friends and all those who knew and loved him."

It continued: "We are deeply grateful for the love, support and kindness that have been shown to the family during this difficult time. As we prepare to honour his life and celebrate the legacy he leaves behind, arrangements are being made for his ONE WEEK OBSERVATION ARRANGEMENT."

The post then listed the date (October 3, 2026), time (11-8pm), and location (Accra, Ghana). As far as the address, it asked for people to send a WhatsApp message to the number listed in the caption to ask for further details.

They added: "We kindly ask that you continue to keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn this great loss. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

News of Sway's death was first announced on September 17. He died at his home in Ghana. Lupe Fiasco was among those who paid tribute to him.

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