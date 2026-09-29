Sway DaSafo to be Honored With One-Week Memorial in Ghana

Sway DaSafo, the beloved British-Ghanaian rapper who died earlier this month, will be honored with a one week memorial next month.

On Monday (September 28), a post appeared on the late rapper's Instagram announcing a "one week observation arrangement" set to take place in Accra, Ghana starting October 3.

"It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, Derek/Sway Dasafo, a cherished father, brother, son, loved one, and friend to many. A legend,” the post began. "His passing has left an immense void in the hearts of his family, friends and all those who knew and loved him."