Style

Greta Lee Strips It Back in Jil Sander at Tiffany's Paris Fashion Week Dinner

The actor wore a black satin pencil skirt and silky button-down by creative director Simone Bellotti.

Greta Lee.
Press/Jil Sander

Key Takeaways

  • Greta Lee wore a pared-back Jil Sander look by Simone Bellotti — a black satin pencil skirt and silky button-down — to Tiffany & Co.'s Jean Schlumberger dinner in Paris.
  • The monochrome separates put the focus on Lee's Bird on a Rock by Tiffany & Co. Wings pavé necklace, crafted in platinum and set with diamonds.
  • The Paris Fashion Week dinner launched Tiffany & Co.'s four-year partnership with the Musée des Arts Décoratifs to preserve Schlumberger's archive.

Greta Lee stripped everything back this week while in Paris, stepping out for a dinner in a Jil Sander two-piece ensemble.

On Monday (September 28), the Morning Show actor turned up to Tiffany & Co.'s Jean Schlumberger dinner at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in a monochrome fit that left people doing a double take.

The black satin pencil skirt and a silky button-down shirt, designed by Jil Sander creative director Simone Bellotti, was deliberately quiet and cut back so the jewelry could carry the evening.

As or the bling, Lee wore the Bird on a Rock by Tiffany & Co. Wings pavé necklace in platinum set with diamonds, high jewelry offset against the flat black of the Jil Sander separates.

The dinner, which was staged in the middle of Paris Fashion Week, doubled as an announcement. It marked the start of a four-year partnership between Tiffany & Co. and the museum dedicated to preserving Schlumberger's archive, which holds more than 5,000 original drawings and 5,000 archival documents.

Others in attendance included Diane Kruger, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Cynthia Erivo.

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