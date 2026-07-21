Jenifer Lewis Crashed Aretha Franklin’s Party—and Saw How Serious She Was About Her Food

The story follows another viral interview where Lewis told Keke Palmer she once slept with 63 men and described how sex became an addiction that she ultimately addressed through therapy.

After nervously asking to perform, Lewis sang for Franklin and later received a career-defining compliment when Aretha told her, “I didn’t know you had chops like that, baby.”

Jenifer Lewis recalls sneaking into an uninvited spot at one of Aretha Franklin’s birthday parties and being struck by how seriously the Queen of Soul took her food, piling her plate high with Southern comfort dishes.

Jenifer Lewis has shared plenty of unforgettable Hollywood stories over the years, but her latest might be the funniest yet. During a new appearance on Outlaws with TS Madison, the Mother of Black Hollywood recalled crashing one of Aretha Franklin's birthday parties, watching the Queen of Soul load up a dinner plate, and eventually earning one of the biggest compliments of her career—from Franklin herself. Lewis admitted she wasn't even invited to the party. "I sneaked into Franklin's birthday party," she said. "I hadn't been invited. I just saw all the cars. I said, 'What the f*ck going on?'"

After introducing herself at the door and somehow making it inside, Lewis quickly discovered one thing about Franklin: "She didn't f*ck around with her food." Laughing, she recalled, "She piled that plate up...I saw the plate, and baby, she picked it up like a servant." Lewis’s recollection aligns with Franklin's well-known love of Southern comfort food. Throughout her life, the soul icon famously praised dishes like fried chicken, greens, hot-water cornbread, peach cobbler, and chitterlings. She even shared family recipes on television before later changing her diet because of health concerns. Despite her superstar status, Franklin also often spoke proudly about cooking for herself and deciding what to make for dinner. Lewis said she eventually worked up the nerve to approach Franklin while she was eating, asking if she could perform during the evening's entertainment. She remembered Whitney Houston once warning her, "You be careful now. Aretha take that queen sh*t serious."

Still, Franklin gave her the green light. After Lewis finished singing, she couldn't resist looking for one more memorable moment. She crept back over to Franklin and asked what she thought of the performance. "How was it, Aretha?" Lewis recalled asking. According to Lewis, Franklin looked down at her and replied, "I didn't know you had chops like that, baby." Lewis said her "eyes rolled to the back" of her head after hearing the compliment from one of music's greatest voices.