Anthony Vaccarello Leaves Saint Laurent After 10 Years as Creative Director

Saint Laurent confirmed the departure on Friday (October 9) in a brief statement, adding that it will soon announce its new creative leadership. Vaccarello had held the role since 2016.

Anthony Vaccarello is leaving Saint Laurent, closing out a decade as creative director of the French fashion house.

Kering CEO Luca de Meo thanked the designer in the press release.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Anthony for his contribution to Saint Laurent over the past ten years," de Meo said. "Through his creative vision and exacting standards, he has contributed to strengthening the enduring influence of one of France's greatest couture Houses, as we embark on a new chapter in its history."

Saint Laurent President and CEO Cedric Charbit also credited the designer's run.

"I would like to warmly thank Anthony for his ten years of dedication to the House," Charbit said. "During his tenure, Anthony took Saint Laurent on a remarkable trajectory, elevating the House to the forefront of desirability and image, while accomplishing exceptional work both creatively and through his cultural impact."