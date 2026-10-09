Style

Anthony Vaccarello Leaves Saint Laurent After 10 Years as Creative Director

Kering confirmed the Belgian designer's exit Friday, saying Saint Laurent will name its new creative leadership soon.

Anthony Vaccarello
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Anthony Vaccarello is leaving Saint Laurent after a decade as creative director, and the house plans to announce new creative leadership soon.
  • Vaccarello helped push annual sales above €3 billion, though revenue later fell to €2.64 billion in 2025.
  • His final show featured an all-gold spring 2027 collection staged beneath monumental chandeliers near the Eiffel Tower.

Anthony Vaccarello is leaving Saint Laurent, closing out a decade as creative director of the French fashion house.

Saint Laurent confirmed the departure on Friday (October 9) in a brief statement, adding that it will soon announce its new creative leadership. Vaccarello had held the role since 2016.

Kering CEO Luca de Meo thanked the designer in the press release.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Anthony for his contribution to Saint Laurent over the past ten years," de Meo said. "Through his creative vision and exacting standards, he has contributed to strengthening the enduring influence of one of France's greatest couture Houses, as we embark on a new chapter in its history."

Saint Laurent President and CEO Cedric Charbit also credited the designer's run.

"I would like to warmly thank Anthony for his ten years of dedication to the House," Charbit said. "During his tenure, Anthony took Saint Laurent on a remarkable trajectory, elevating the House to the forefront of desirability and image, while accomplishing exceptional work both creatively and through his cultural impact."

The exit arrives weeks after his final show, an all-gold spring 2027 collection staged under three monumental chandeliers in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

Vaccarello took over from Hedi Slimane in April 2016 and pushed the house past 3 billion euros in annual sales, before revenues fell 9 percent in 2024 and another 6 percent in 2025, to 2.64 billion euros.

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