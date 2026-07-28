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Louis Vuitton Revolutionizes Beauty With LV Crayon Monogram-Form Liner

LV Beauty Creative Director Pat McGrath leads the campaign for the new creative tool from La Beauté Louis Vuitton.

A woman with short dark hair sits at a desk holding a pen, surrounded by notebooks, makeup, and a coffee cup.
Image via Louis Vuitton

La Beauté Louis Vuitton aims to expand its beauty industry presence with the LV Crayon, the first lip liner shaped in the form of the Maison's iconic Monogram Flower.

The pencil's Monogram Flower silhouette, available on the Louis Vuitton website and select brand retailers, isn't purely decorative. The creative tool provides enhanced grip and control, providing limitless originality in application.

Available for $58 USD each, the ten shades of the LV Crayon range from the warm beige-brown of 190 Beige Atlas to the bold red of the 854 Rouge Louis. Two companion tools, the LV Beauty Sharpener and the Lip Blending Brush, complete the kit.

Dame Pat McGrath, who serves as Cosmetics Creative Director of La Beauté Louis Vuitton, leads the launch campaign and brings her decades of runway expertise to its formula.

"Every look I have ever created on the Louis Vuitton runway begins with the lip line — it is where precision becomes art," she said.

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