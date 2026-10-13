HUF and Three 6 Mafia Release New Collaboration Just In Time for Halloween

Released on Oct. 8, the collection features graphic tees, thermals, varsity jackets, skateboards, and more.

The skate brand has teamed up with the Memphis icons for a collection that brings the group’s horror-inspired imagery to its apparel.

Throughout the collection, HUF pulls from the group’s incredibly influential Mystic Stylez and When the Smoke Clears. Multiple pieces reference “Sippin’ On Some Syrup,” while other graphics salute Hypnotize Minds, the label founded by DJ Paul and Juicy J.

The campaign, shot by photographer Alex Papke, reimagines an early-2000s Three 6 Mafia group portrait featuring the Escalade from the “Who Run It” music video.

HUF has a long history of working with legendary rappers to pay homage to their aesthetic. In the past, the brand has collaborated with musicians like Mac Dre, Freddie Gibbs, Chief Keef, and Snoop Dogg.



HUF x Three 6 Mafia is available to purchase here.