Style

HUF and Three 6 Mafia Release New Collaboration Just In Time for Halloween

The collection spans jackets, tees, skateboards, and more.

HUF x Three Mafia collab
Press release

Key Takeaways

  • HUF and Three 6 Mafia launched a collection featuring graphic tees, thermals, varsity jackets, skateboards, and more.
  • The designs draw from Mystic Stylez, When the Smoke Clears, “Sippin’ On Some Syrup,” and DJ Paul and Juicy J’s Hypnotize Minds label.
  • The Japan release includes an Alex Papke-shot campaign that reimagines an early-2000s group portrait with the Escalade from the “Who Run It” video.

Three 6 Mafia’s legendary hip-hop legacy has received the HUF treatment.

The skate brand has teamed up with the Memphis icons for a collection that brings the group’s horror-inspired imagery to its apparel.

Released on Oct. 8, the collection features graphic tees, thermals, varsity jackets, skateboards, and more.

Throughout the collection, HUF pulls from the group’s incredibly influential Mystic Stylez and When the Smoke Clears. Multiple pieces reference “Sippin’ On Some Syrup,” while other graphics salute Hypnotize Minds, the label founded by DJ Paul and Juicy J.

The campaign, shot by photographer Alex Papke, reimagines an early-2000s Three 6 Mafia group portrait featuring the Escalade from the “Who Run It” music video.

HUF has a long history of working with legendary rappers to pay homage to their aesthetic. In the past, the brand has collaborated with musicians like Mac Dre, Freddie Gibbs, Chief Keef, and Snoop Dogg.

HUF x Three 6 Mafia is available to purchase here.

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