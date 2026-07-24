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HUF and Marvel Drop '90s-Inspired Spider-Man Capsule Ahead of 'Brand New Day'

As fans get ready for the new Spidey movie, they can deck themselves out in some new apparel that even Peter Parker would be proud of.

Spider-Man.
YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment

Key Takeaways

  • HUF and Marvel reunite for a '90s comic-inspired Spider-Man capsule built around Peter Parker, Venom, and Carnage, timed to the July 31 release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
  • The drop spans web-embroidered work jackets, fleece hoodies, and seven $38 graphic tees, with prices running from $16 crew socks up to a $140 work jacket.
  • Its centerpiece is the $100 Issue 321 Blind Bag Deck skateboard — offered in foil, glitter, holographic, and an ultra-rare gold variant limited to 150 units — which has already sold out on HUF's US site, while the rest of the collection is live now on hufworldwide.com.

HUF and Marvel are back together, this time with a Spider-Man capsule built around the aesthetic of '90s comic book culture — check it out below.

Arriving as Marvel and Sony get ready to release Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31, the collection pulls graphic inspiration from iconic comic runs and era-defining artwork, centering on Peter Parker and his most notorious villains, including Venom and Carnage.

Pieces include web-embroidered work jackets, fleece hoodies, and seven graphic T-shirts priced at $38 each, spanning designs titled Maximum Carnage, Spotted, Lookout, Upside Down, Sinister, Secret Wars Washed, and Entangled Washed.

The full range covers a wide price spread. A Venom Washed Snapback Hat runs $42, a Football Jersey is $80, both the Fleece Pant and Maximum Carnage Pullover Hoodie are $90, a Symbiosis Full-Zip Hoodie hits $95, the Web Full-Zip Washed Hoodie lands at $135, and the Work Jacket tops the lineup at $140. Crew socks start the range at $16.

The centerpiece of the drop is the Issue 321 Blind Bag Deck, an 8.25-by-31.8-inch skateboard that references cover art from Spider-Man #321, published in 1989. Each sealed blind bag contains one of three variants finished in foil, glitter, or holographic treatments. A gold variant is limited to 150 units worldwide. The deck was priced at $100 and has already sold out on the HUF US site.

This marks HUF's second Marvel capsule of 2026. The first, the Anti-Heroes collection released May 8, spotlighted Venom, Punisher, Doom, and Ghost Rider.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, opens simultaneously in the US and Japan next Friday (July 31). Its first-look trailer, shared in March, set a record for the biggest trailer launch in history, surpassing Grand Theft Auto VI with over 718.6 million views in 24 hours.

The full HUF x Marvel Spider-Man collection is available now at hufworldwide.com.

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