HUF and Marvel Drop '90s-Inspired Spider-Man Capsule Ahead of 'Brand New Day'

Its centerpiece is the $100 Issue 321 Blind Bag Deck skateboard — offered in foil, glitter, holographic, and an ultra-rare gold variant limited to 150 units — which has already sold out on HUF's US site, while the rest of the collection is live now on hufworldwide.com.

The drop spans web-embroidered work jackets, fleece hoodies, and seven $38 graphic tees, with prices running from $16 crew socks up to a $140 work jacket.

HUF and Marvel reunite for a '90s comic-inspired Spider-Man capsule built around Peter Parker, Venom, and Carnage, timed to the July 31 release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

HUF and Marvel are back together, this time with a Spider-Man capsule built around the aesthetic of '90s comic book culture — check it out below. Arriving as Marvel and Sony get ready to release Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31, the collection pulls graphic inspiration from iconic comic runs and era-defining artwork, centering on Peter Parker and his most notorious villains, including Venom and Carnage. Pieces include web-embroidered work jackets, fleece hoodies, and seven graphic T-shirts priced at $38 each, spanning designs titled Maximum Carnage, Spotted, Lookout, Upside Down, Sinister, Secret Wars Washed, and Entangled Washed.

The full range covers a wide price spread. A Venom Washed Snapback Hat runs $42, a Football Jersey is $80, both the Fleece Pant and Maximum Carnage Pullover Hoodie are $90, a Symbiosis Full-Zip Hoodie hits $95, the Web Full-Zip Washed Hoodie lands at $135, and the Work Jacket tops the lineup at $140. Crew socks start the range at $16. The centerpiece of the drop is the Issue 321 Blind Bag Deck, an 8.25-by-31.8-inch skateboard that references cover art from Spider-Man #321, published in 1989. Each sealed blind bag contains one of three variants finished in foil, glitter, or holographic treatments. A gold variant is limited to 150 units worldwide. The deck was priced at $100 and has already sold out on the HUF US site.