Mac Dre

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Yukmouth in a green "LUNIZ" jersey and sunglasses, Drake wearing a white vest and black shirt, holding a microphone.
Music

Yukmouth Says Bay Area Shouldn’t Accept Drake's “2 Hard 4 The Radio”

The Bay Area rap veteran questioned why Drake's Mac Dre-inspired track has been embraced by local fans, arguing that the region once pushed back hard against outsiders borrowing its sound without proper recognition.

Mark Elibert49 days ago
Karri with his hand on his face, P-Lo in glasses and a red cap, and Drake with braids and a necklace.
Music

Drake Taps Bay Area Natives P-Lo & Karri for Mac Dre Tribute on ‘Iceman’

P-Lo and Karri power Drake’s “2 Hard 4 The Radio” with a Mac Dre tribute.

Mark Elibert64 days ago
Music

Steph Curry Producing Documentary on Bay Area Legend Mac Dre

Mac Dre was killed in a shooting in 2004 and the case remains unsolved.

Mark Elibert1022 days ago
lil jon mac dre aint no tellin
Music

Lil Jon Shares New Track and Video for "Ain't No Tellin'" Featuring Mac Dre

"For me, I put Mac Dre right up there with Biggie and ’Pac as legends who have since passed on," Lil Jon said.

Abel Shifferaw2593 days ago

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