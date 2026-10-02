Eminem Teams With NERDS Clothing for New York Comic Con Merch and Video Game Collab

Eminem is at the center of an exclusive new collab with streetwear and pop culture brand NERDS Clothing.

On Friday (October 2), the company announced on Instagram that it would be releasing an exclusive collection at New York Comic Con that includes clothing merch, a limited edition skate deck, and a series of hand-embellished arcade pieces created by New York artist Danny Cortes.

Three items anchor the capsule: a limited-edition skate deck, a long-sleeve tee, and a lightweight bomber jacket. To get your hands on the collection, you’ll have to go to NERDS booth #3253 at New York Comic Con, which runs from October 8-11 at the New York Javits Convention Center.