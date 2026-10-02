Eminem Teams With NERDS Clothing for New York Comic Con Merch and Video Game Collab

Key Takeaways
- Eminem and NERDS Clothing are launching an exclusive New York Comic Con collection featuring a limited-edition skate deck, long-sleeve tee, and lightweight bomber jacket.
- The collaboration also includes Danny Cortes' hand-embellished arcade pieces and Marshall's Massacre, an original video game developed by Fan Arcade.
- The limited collection will be available at NERDS booth #3253 during New York Comic Con, running October 8–11 at the Javits Center.
Eminem is at the center of an exclusive new collab with streetwear and pop culture brand NERDS Clothing.
On Friday (October 2), the company announced on Instagram that it would be releasing an exclusive collection at New York Comic Con that includes clothing merch, a limited edition skate deck, and a series of hand-embellished arcade pieces created by New York artist Danny Cortes.
Three items anchor the capsule: a limited-edition skate deck, a long-sleeve tee, and a lightweight bomber jacket. To get your hands on the collection, you’ll have to go to NERDS booth #3253 at New York Comic Con, which runs from October 8-11 at the New York Javits Convention Center.
NERDS Clothing has also launched an original video game called Marshall’s Massacre, which was developed by Fan Arcade. The game is available to play here.
"If you were to tell me that an overnight idea to create NERDS would turn into a collaboration with the biggest hip-hop artist in the world years later, I wouldn’t believe you," NERDS Clothing CEO Eric Medina said in a statement. "I’m excited to have this opportunity and to showcase my creativity and passion with the Shady Records team. I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to create around it."
NERDS has previously worked with Street Fighter, Sonic the Hedgehog, Astro Boy, WWE, and the NBA.