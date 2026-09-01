Sadie Sink Stars in Calvin Klein's New Denim Campaign: Get a Closer Look

Following the debut of Tate McRae’s appearance in Calvin Klein’s ‘Feel the Fit’ denim campaign, Stranger Things and Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Sadie Sink has joined her in celebrating the perfect fit.

The second chapter of the campaign features the Tony Award-nominated actor in an Aidan Zamiri-directed video and photoshoot, showing off some of the timeless pieces from the iconic brand. In the video, she’s seen getting ready to go out as her kitchen tap erupts, and her toaster explodes as she gets dressed.