Sadie Sink Stars in Calvin Klein's New Denim Campaign: Get a Closer Look

Following the debut of Tate McRae’s appearance in Calvin Klein’s ‘Feel the Fit’ denim campaign, Stranger Things and Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Sadie Sink has joined her in celebrating the perfect fit.
The second chapter of the campaign features the Tony Award-nominated actor in an Aidan Zamiri-directed video and photoshoot, showing off some of the timeless pieces from the iconic brand. In the video, she’s seen getting ready to go out as her kitchen tap erupts, and her toaster explodes as she gets dressed.
“Denim has always been a staple in my wardrobe, so partnering with Calvin Klein on this campaign felt completely natural,” said Sadie Sink. “I love the idea behind ‘Feel the Fit.’ The right pair of jeans has a way of changing how you carry yourself from the moment you put them on. Every look lets me explore a different side of my style while still feeling completely like me.”
Check out more images from the campaign below.