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J. Cole performing on stage, wearing a dark hoodie and holding a microphone, with an expressive look.
Music

J. Cole Laughs After Bra Is Thrown at Him During "Work Out" Performance: 'Gotta Cherish That Sh*t'

Cole joked to the crowd that a bra toss hasn't happened at one of his shows "in a long motherf*ckin' time."

Trace William Cowen5 days ago
ASAP Rocky on stage wearing a white outfit and holding a megaphone, with a blue background.
Style

AWGE Plans to Launch Thongs In Response to Viral ASAP Rocky Video: 'You Played Yaself'

Some speculated that a microphone pack or harness resembled a thong in a recent video of ASAP Rocky performing live.

Joe Price33 days ago
Hailey Bieber with long brown hair wearing a light top poses against a plain background.
Style

Hailey Bieber Models Some of Her Favorite 'Great Basics' in New Campaign for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

"These are the pieces I find myself reaching for again and again," Bieber said of leading the new campaign.

Trace William Cowen33 days ago
Rubi Rose.
Style

Rubi Rose Says Her New ICON Thong Is for 'Boys, Girls, and the In-Betweens'

To coincide with the release of her brand's new underwear, the rapper shared images depicting a man wearing the thongs, too.

Joe Price43 days ago
Jung Kook in a denim jacket is sitting near a motorcycle, with a calm expression and earrings visible.
Style

Jung Kook Brings Biker Edge to Debut Collab With Calvin Klein

The global pop superstar is debuting a limited edition capsule collection that fuses motorcycle-inspired styling with classic silhouettes and streetwear staples.

Alex Ocho69 days ago
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A Keurig coffee machine brewing coffee into a paper cup, with stacks of cups nearby.
Pop Culture

TikToker Addresses Viral Video of Her Washing Underwear in Hotel Coffee Maker

In the viral video, which she posted last November, she says she learned the hack from her flight attendant friend.

tara mahadevan151 days ago
Justin Bieber at an event, wearing a black suit and necklace, with a tattoo visible on his neck.
Music

Justin Bieber Performs "Yukon" in Boxers and Socks at 2026 Grammys

Justin Bieber delivered an iconic moment at the 2026 Grammys by performing “Yukon” wearing only boxers and socks while playing an electric guitar.

Mark Elibert174 days ago
Sydney Sweeney
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Hangs Bras on Hollywood Sign to Promote Lingerie Line, Could Face Charges

Sydney Sweeney strung up bras on the iconic sign to promote her new lingerie line.

tara mahadevan180 days ago
Tracee Ellis Ross at the Fashion Scholarship Fund event, wearing a black off-shoulder dress, with bold eye makeup and a sleek hairstyle.
Pop Culture

Tracee Ellis Ross Clarifies Viral '2 Pairs of Underwear' Story

The actress explained what she meant after making headlines for supposedly only bringing two pairs of underwear when she travels.

tara mahadevan372 days ago
Bad Bunny modeling Calvin Klein underwear, showing tattoos, with his reflection in mirrors.
Style

Bad Bunny’s Shirtless Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign Is Sending Fans Into a Frenzy

The Puerto Rican stripped down to his briefs and the internet can't handle it.

Alex Ocho494 days ago
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David Beckham poses shirtless with tattoos, wearing black underwear, sitting against a dark background.
Style

David Beckham Marks Return With Boss One Bodywear Campaign

Hugo Boss announced a multi-year partnership with the soccer legend last year.

Jose Martinez541 days ago
donovan in skims
Style

Donovan Mitchell Stars in SKIMS Campaign Ahead of Start of NBA Season

"I’m wearing the same SKIMS briefs in the game as I’m wearing when I’m playing Xbox on my couch at home," the Cavaliers player tells Complex.

Trace William Cowen647 days ago
Distressed pair of boxer briefs and underwear
Style

Willy Chavarria Launches Provocative 'Dirty Willy Underwear' Line

Chavarria's first luxury line of underwear features queer fetish aesthetics including "sweat, urine, and abrasions."

Alex Ocho716 days ago
Music

Charli XCX Drops Billie Eilish-Assisted "Guess" Remix and Video

The pop stars confirmed the hotly anticipated track after a day of teasers and clues.

Joshua Espinoza723 days ago
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Tiffany Haddish, in a stylish red blazer, speaks into a microphone. Halle Berry, with curly hair, wears a white blouse and long necklaces while sitting
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish Says She Used to Sell Her Dirty Underwear to Men and Pretend They Were Halle Berry’s

The actress and comedian used Craigslist, where she pretended to be a housekeeper for Berry.

Jaelani Turner-Williams724 days ago
Tinashe poses next to "Match My Freak" products, featuring designed intimate accessories and product packaging
Music

Tinashe Releases ‘Match My Freak’ Collection Including Condoms, Thongs, and More

The singer's viral hit "Nasty" recently peaked at No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Alex Ocho763 days ago
Sports

Patrick Mahomes Admits He’s Been Wearing the Same Underwear on Game Days Since His Rookie Year

The star quarterback's lucky undergarment is red and was given to him by his wife.

tara mahadevan984 days ago

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