SZA and Vans Bring Immersive Experience to New York Fashion Week Ahead of Vansza Collection Launch

SZA and Vans are inviting the public to step into the world of the soon-to-launch, and aptly named, Vansza collection with an elaborate New York Fashion Week experience.

While the collection doesn’t launch until Oct. 22, the Vansza activation will open its doors at 260 Bowery significantly sooner. Visitors will have the chance to take in the unique experience starting Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. local time. Following an 8 p.m. shutdown that night, the Vansza world will restart on Sept. 11 at 12 p.m. local time before wrapping for good at 4 p.m. In a statement shared with Complex, SZA teased the forthcoming collection, which features footwear and apparel, as “a reflection” of how she lives and what inspires her on a daily basis.

“I wanted to create pieces that feel comfortable, functional, and expressive, whether you're on a trail, in the city, or discovering something new about yourself,” the seven-time Grammy winner said. “Working with Vans gave me the freedom to explore ideas rooted in creativity, curiosity, and play, and my hope is that people feel inspired to step outside their comfort zone, trust their instincts, and have fun making something uniquely their own.” Below, get a closer look at what to expect from Vansza’s sizable NYFW presence. Following the launch of the first drop on Oct. 22, fans can look forward to more from the collection next April.

Of course, it should go without saying that high-profile collaborations are key to the sustaining cultural cachet of the Vans brand, which earlier this year marked its 60th anniversary. Back in June, blink-182’s Travis Barker rolled out his second Vans collection. The prolific drummer and producer has gone on the record as saying that Vans were the “first pair of shoes” he ever owned, making his partnership with the brand “an easy call” all around.