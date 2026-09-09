Sneakers

SZA's First Vans Collaboration Releases in October

Here's how to buy the SZA x Vans collection.

SZA x Vans collection
The first SZA x Vans collection releases in October. Via Vans

It was around this time last year that Vans named SZA as its artistic director, and now the artist has revealed her first sneaker and apparel collection with the brand.

SZA’s first Vans collection was just unveiled on Instagram and has been confirmed to arrive in late October. The range includes a slip-on version of the Knu Skool sneaker as well as a tabi-styled hiking shoe. Both pairs feature a new version of Vans signature tab branding that now reads “VANSZA,” which combines the names of both entities.

On the apparel side, the SZA x Vans range includes T-shirts, sweaters, pants, shorts, a hat, and socks.

“Rooted in curiosity, creativity and the freedom to explore, the collection follows SZA’s instincts. Go outside, touch something alive, make something human,” Vans wrote in the Instagram caption for its joint post with SZA.

Readers will be able to cop the first drop from the SZA x Vans collection starting on Oct. 22 at Vans.com and at select retailers.

Shop New Arrivals from Sneakers on Complex Shop

Related Stories

Vans Slip-Ons Paris Fashion Week
Sneakers

Vans Previews Exclusive Slip-On Collabs at Paris Fashion Week

Don't expect these Vans Slip-Ons to release.

Victor Deng79 days ago
Vans Skate Loafer
Sneakers

Vans Just Dropped New Loafer Sneakers

Here's how to buy the Vans Skate Loafer now.

Victor Deng6 days ago
Bape x Vans Knu Skool
Sneakers

How to Buy the Bape x Vans Knu Skool Collabs

Two Bape x Vans Knu Skool colorways are releasing in July.

Victor Deng62 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App