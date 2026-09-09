It was around this time last year that Vans named SZA as its artistic director, and now the artist has revealed her first sneaker and apparel collection with the brand.
SZA’s first Vans collection was just unveiled on Instagram and has been confirmed to arrive in late October. The range includes a slip-on version of the Knu Skool sneaker as well as a tabi-styled hiking shoe. Both pairs feature a new version of Vans signature tab branding that now reads “VANSZA,” which combines the names of both entities.
On the apparel side, the SZA x Vans range includes T-shirts, sweaters, pants, shorts, a hat, and socks.
“Rooted in curiosity, creativity and the freedom to explore, the collection follows SZA’s instincts. Go outside, touch something alive, make something human,” Vans wrote in the Instagram caption for its joint post with SZA.
Readers will be able to cop the first drop from the SZA x Vans collection starting on Oct. 22 at Vans.com and at select retailers.