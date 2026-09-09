It was around this time last year that Vans named SZA as its artistic director, and now the artist has revealed her first sneaker and apparel collection with the brand.

SZA’s first Vans collection was just unveiled on Instagram and has been confirmed to arrive in late October. The range includes a slip-on version of the Knu Skool sneaker as well as a tabi-styled hiking shoe. Both pairs feature a new version of Vans signature tab branding that now reads “VANSZA,” which combines the names of both entities.