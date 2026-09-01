SZA Teases New Music Coming This Winter

Though the “Good Days” hitmaker has been quiet on her main pages recently, she’s been quite active on her finsta lately. She primarily uses the finsta to communicate with fans, as well as share snippets of new music. On a recent post, in which the Grammy winner shares a clip of an unreleased song, a fan pleaded for her to make a return to music soon.

Fans have been waiting ever so patiently for new SZA music, and it looks like their wishes may soon be fulfilled.

SZA is known to take her time between releases. Her debut album CTRL dropped in 2017. She wouldn’t release her sophomore album SOS until five years after the fact. Her last longform release came in the form of 2024’s Lana, which served as a deluxe edition of SOS. But in the years since, she hasn’t completely disappeared from the scene.

Back in 2025, SZA performed at the Apple Music Halftime show at Super Bowl LIX alongside headliner Kendrick Lamar. Later, she co-headlined the Grand National Tour with Lamar.

This year, she has collaborated with Isaiah Rashad and Steve Lacy. And while these features have been a lovely gift for the fans, they are still waiting for her third full-length effort. And as the snippets on her finsta suggest, SZA has been hard at work in the studio.

She’s kept details about her third album mum, but in an interview with I-D published in March, SZA revealed that the motivation behind her new music is the rise of AI within art, and her fight to keep humanity the driving force.

“I’m not up against the pop girls,” SZA said. “I’m not up against the R&B girls. I’m up against anti-intellectualism and doing things easy. The type of blend of information my human experience provides, AI can’t even be prompted to f**k with. I want to just let this angst drive me into bizarre directions.”’