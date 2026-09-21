Music

The Weeknd Debuts New Song Sampling Yoko Takahashi’s Theme Song for ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion'

The song samples Takahashi's beloved opening to the iconic anime series, 'Neon Genesis Evangelion.'

Two performers energetically singing on stage, The Weeknd, left in a black outfit, and Yoko Takahashi, right, in a metallic, flowing costume with long hair.
Sebastian Nagy

During his two stadium shows at the Belluna Dome in Tokorozawa, Japan, The Weeknd debuted a new song sampling Yoko Takahashi’s theme song for Neon Genesis Evangelion.

The Weeknd is currently on the last leg of his After Hours til Dawn tour, and he went all out for his shows in Japan. The premiere of the song, which appears to be titled “Tokyo,” was accompanied by visuals presented by Yoko Taro, the director-writer behind the 2017 game Nier: Automata. The clip featured visuals from Nier and Evangelion, while the song itself samples Takahashi’s beloved Evangelion theme song, “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis.”

The original song (a certified banger, it should be noted) also got a moment to shine, too, as the Weeknd brought out Takahashi as a surprise guest to perform “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis” in full. As she performed the song, which was met with huge applause from the audience, the Weeknd could be seen vibing on the side of the stage, fully taking in the moment.

The Weeknd hasn’t been shy about showing his love for Japanese movies, music, anime, and video games in the past.

In fact, he shared a series of posts on his Gene Hackerman Instagram account (incredible name, by the way), earlier this year that showed him meeting up with a few of his idols. Among those he met was Yoko Takahashi. But he also found time to meet director-comedian Takeshi Kitano, musician Tomoko Aran, and director Takashi Miike, the director behind Audition and Ichi the Killer whom he collaborated with earlier this year.

He also shared pictures that showed him going for dinner with Nier creator Yoko Taro and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, who is responsible for game series including Armored Core, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring.

The Weeknd hasn’t announced a follow-up to his 2025 album Hurry Up Tomorrow yet, but he recently revealed that he’s walked back his plans of retirement and won’t be changing his stage name anymore.

“I had a glimpse of what retirement looks like, and it isn’t for me,” he said. “It’s a real privilege to do what I do. There’s nothing else like this job. The gratitude I’ve felt over the last year has been overwhelming. I’m going to keep doing this for as long as I possibly can. The Weeknd isn’t going anywhere.”

Shop the Weeknd on Complex.

Related Stories

DUBLIN, IRELAND - AUGUST 22: The Weeknd performs at Croke Park on August 22, 2026 in Dublin, Ireland.
Music

The Weeknd Has Decided Against Retiring: 'Nothing Else Like This Job'

The pop vocalist announced that his stage name "isn't going anywhere."

Jaelani Turner-Williams6 days ago
The Weeknd.
Music

The Weeknd's UK Tour Run Raises Over $350,000 for WFP and Global Citizen

Seven sold-out shows across London and Manchester drew more than 450,000 fans, generating a huge number of charitable donations.

Trey Alston31 days ago
The Weeknd performing on stage, smiling, wearing a black leather vest, holding a microphone and sunglasses, with a dark background.
Music

The Weeknd Seemingly Walks Back Plans to Retire His Stage Name: 'I'll Never Disappear'

Abel Tesfaye has hinted that he's planning to retire the Weeknd as a stage name, but that might no longer be the case.

Joe Price43 days ago

Trending

1
MusicThe 20 Best Nu Metal Albums of All Time, Ranked
2
SneakersAdidas Adizero Adios Pro 5: Everything You Need to Know
3
MusicFat Joe Denies Dissing 50 Cent on Ja Rule's "New York"
4
MusicJim Jones Talks Ed Sheeran Controversy, Would Remain Tour Opener If 'That's Gang'
5
Pop CultureRobin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Calls Out Another AI Video of Actor: ‘Have Some Shame’
6
MusicFormer 'Source' EIC Pleads Guilty to Lying to Investigator in Fraud Case

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App