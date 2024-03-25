Supreme and MM6 Maison Margiela’s New Collection Features Faux Fur, Wig, Skateboard, and More

Supreme and MM6 Maison Margiela have partnered for a wide-ranging new collection featuring everything from a faux fur coat to a skateboard.
The collaborative Spring 2024 collection launches online on March 28 and also features a varsity jacket, work jacket, painter pant, crew socks, wallet, wig, and more.
Below, get a closer look at what to expect from Supreme and MM6, including a fascinatingly well-photographed Kryptonite chain and disc lock.
This weekend, Supreme opened the doors to its newest physical store, Supreme Shanghai. On the collaborative front, the MM6 collection follows last week’s unveiling of Supreme and Dr. Martens’ reimagined are on the 1461 3-Eye shoe. Supreme's year has thus far also boasted co-headlined collaborations with Toy Machine, The North Face, and Nike.
In February, Supreme unveiled its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, select pieces of which Lil Yachty later modeled. See our breakdown of the full collection here.