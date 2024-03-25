Supreme and MM6 Maison Margiela’s New Collection Features Faux Fur, Wig, Skateboard, and More

The collection launches this week and also features a painter pant, crew socks, varsity jacket, and wallet.

Mar 25, 2024
A person in a streetwear outfit featuring a distinctive fur jacket. They are wearing a cap and are captured from different angles
Image via Andrea Spotorno/Supreme/MM6 Maison Margiela
A person in a streetwear outfit featuring a distinctive fur jacket. They are wearing a cap and are captured from different angles
Image via Andrea Spotorno/Supreme/MM6 Maison Margiela

Supreme and MM6 Maison Margiela have partnered for a wide-ranging new collection featuring everything from a faux fur coat to a skateboard.

The collaborative Spring 2024 collection launches online on March 28 and also features a varsity jacket, work jacket, painter pant, crew socks, wallet, wig, and more.

Below, get a closer look at what to expect from Supreme and MM6, including a fascinatingly well-photographed Kryptonite chain and disc lock.

Three models showcasing different styles of textured hooded sweatshirts
Image via Andrea Spotorno/Supreme/MM6 Maison Margiela
Three poses of a person in a stylish cream suit and hat with layered necklaces, indoors
Image via Andrea Spotorno/Supreme/MM6 Maison Margiela
Three-panel image of a person in streetwear with a hoodie and baggy jeans, front and back views, with a focus on textured fabrics
Image via Andrea Spotorno/Supreme/MM6 Maison Margiela
Three poses of a person in a white oversized outfit and another in a striped shirt with baggy pants
Image via Andrea Spotorno/Supreme/MM6 Maison Margiela
Three men in tailored suits with distinct styles; one wears a waistcoat, another a logo on his sleeve
Image via Andrea Spotorno/Supreme/MM6 Maison Margiela
Three images: a white tank top dress with subtle red details, a person wearing a white tank top with back tattoos, and a silver necklace with a round pendant
Image via Andrea Spotorno/Supreme/MM6 Maison Margiela
Three images: a wig with a measuring tape, two people in hooded outfits from behind, a worn skateboard
Image via Andrea Spotorno/Supreme/MM6 Maison Margiela

This weekend, Supreme opened the doors to its newest physical store, Supreme Shanghai. On the collaborative front, the MM6 collection follows last week’s unveiling of Supreme and Dr. Martens’ reimagined are on the 1461 3-Eye shoe. Supreme's year has thus far also boasted co-headlined collaborations with Toy Machine, The North Face, and Nike.

In February, Supreme unveiled its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, select pieces of which Lil Yachty later modeled. See our breakdown of the full collection here.

