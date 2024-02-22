Lil Yachty Models Spring/Summer 2024 Pieces for Supreme

Yachty entered the year with the distinction of having been named the best dressed rapper of 2023. The top five saw Yachty besting ASAP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, and more. See the full list here.

For Supreme, this marks an extension, of sorts, of the rollout for their Spring/Summer 2024 collection. As previously reported, we broke down some key moments from the collection here. One highlight, as also touched on in our initial coverage, was the inclusion of The Muppets.

The Spring/Summer 2024 collection ultimately landed in that week's picks for the best style releases among similarly impactful drops from Corteiz, Avirex, Who Decides War, and more.