Watch Pharrell Give Inspiring Pep Talk: 'Tell Them to Go Find the Game, Don’t Play With You'

If you woke up this morning with the distinct sensation of having the weight of the world on your shoulders, all while trying to further your journey as an artist in a world that continues to grow increasingly hostile to those on such a path, then this clip of Pharrell offering up some evergreen advice may help right your proverbial ship.

In a video shared to Instagram by @galleryofmaurice and @thepeoplegallery_ on Tuesday, Pharrell was captured in the middle of an impassioned breakdown of what he believes is the best approach to navigating a "momentum"-minded lifestyle. Naturally, the clip was quickly shared by others who pointed to several of its key moments as resonating in a timely way.

"Don’t take it personal," Pharrell said. "Take note, and take care of it. Never be emotional. When somebody dies, that’s different. Baby coming into the world, that’s different. But none of this shit is worth you ever being emotional. All it’s ever gonna do is alter your decision-making, slow you down, eat up unnecessary bandwidth that could be contributing to your momentum. Don’t take it personal. Take note, take it serious, and take care of it. Don’t be emotional. For what? You know how blessed you are? You know where you would be 400 years ago? You’re floating. Nice Rolex. Tell them to go find the game. Don’t play with you."