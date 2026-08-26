Rick Ross Calls Out Hermès Over $12,000 Crocodile Sandals He Says Never Arrived: ‘Got My Eye on You'

Rick Ross has an issue with Hermès after claiming the luxury fashion house left him waiting more than a year for a pair of expensive crocodile sandals.

On Wednesday, Ross pulled up to a Hermès store in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood and documented his frustration on camera, explaining that he had already paid for the sandals but never received them.

"Ricky Rozay bought crocodile sandals over a year ago from Hermès and I still haven't received them. Crocodile sandals are what, $12K?," said Ross. "Hermès, I got my eye on you. This ain't the way to go, baby [...] Hermès. Rozay just want a refund, Hermès. I feel like I'm being taken advantage of. Is Hermès doing this?"