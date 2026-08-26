Style

Rick Ross Calls Out Hermès Over $12,000 Crocodile Sandals He Says Never Arrived: ‘Got My Eye on You'

Rozay asked Hermès for a refund after waiting more than a year for his pricey crocodile sandals.

Rick Ross in a black suit and sunglasses performs on stage with musicians playing string instruments in the background.
(Photo by Ayisha Collins/Getty Images)

Rick Ross has an issue with Hermès after claiming the luxury fashion house left him waiting more than a year for a pair of expensive crocodile sandals.

On Wednesday, Ross pulled up to a Hermès store in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood and documented his frustration on camera, explaining that he had already paid for the sandals but never received them.

"Ricky Rozay bought crocodile sandals over a year ago from Hermès and I still haven't received them. Crocodile sandals are what, $12K?," said Ross. "Hermès, I got my eye on you. This ain't the way to go, baby [...] Hermès. Rozay just want a refund, Hermès. I feel like I'm being taken advantage of. Is Hermès doing this?"

The Maybach Music Group boss' complaint quickly made its way around social media, including a repost from Akademiks, who joked in the caption, "Hermès yall get up w Ricky Rozay. Yall can't finesse the bauce."

His public callout appears to have prompted action. After Ross aired out his frustration online, Hermès issued him a refund, according to a subsequent video shared on Instagram.

The situation comes as Hermès has faced scrutiny over some of its sales practices in recent years.

Earlier this year, a report detailed allegations that the French luxury brand evaluates prospective customers through factors including their purchase histories, home addresses and social media presence when determining access to some of its most exclusive products.

Hermès was also hit with a class-action lawsuit in 2024 from two California shoppers who alleged customers were effectively required to establish a purchase history with the company by buying other products before being offered an opportunity to purchase one of its highly sought-after Birkin bags.

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