Timberland

Timberland is an outdoor footwear and apparel brand. Its origins trace back to 1952 when Nathan Swartz acquired the Abington Shoe Company. In 1973, Nathan Swartz and his son Sidney introduced the Timberland brand, best known for its rugged waterproof leather boots, especially the iconic 6-inch wheat-yellow model. Originating in Massachusetts, Timberland has become essential in both workwear and streetwear scenes, prized for its durable construction paired with a distinctive utilitarian style that bridges function and fashion. Its relevance traces back to the 1990s hip-hop, where Timberland boots became a symbol of urban authenticity. TImberland has been able to sustain its reputation in streetwear through collaborations with labels like Supreme, Louis Vuitton, Aime Leon Dore, and more.

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