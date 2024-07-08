Pusha T Named Newest House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton: 'Is This Checkmate?'

Longtime friends and frequent collaborators Pusha T and Pharrell Williams are deepening their artistic partnership under the LV banner.

Jul 08, 2024
Pusha T is the latest artist to be given the distinction of Louis Vuitton House Ambassador.

Monday, King Push was announced to have been named a House Ambassador for the French label, whose current Men’s Creative Director is none other than his friend and frequent collaborator, Pharrell Williams. Per press notes, what’s ahead for Push and Pharrell under the larger LV umbrella will be built upon a "shared history" and is set to include "future avenues of expression."

Amid a series of Instagram Stories updates following the announcement, Push asked Victor Victor Worldwide founder Steven Victor, who also celebrated the news, "Is this checkmate?"

The move is a natural one, as Push has indeed been a fixture in LV's current era. In June of last year, new Clipse music debuted as part of Pharrell's inaugural show with the luxury fashion house. More recently, the six-time Grammy nominee showed support for his friend’s continued LV vision by attending the label’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris.

Push being named a House Ambassador follows 2024 ambassadorship announcements for Saoirse Ronan, BamBam, Victor Wembanyama, and Timothée Adolphe.  

Among the non-LV projects next on the horizon for Push and Pharrell is a new album from Clipse. Last month, Push let Vulture know that Pharrell was "producing everything" on the album, which hasn't yet received an official title or release date, at least not publicly.

