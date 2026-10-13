Louis Vuitton Reveals New Formalwear, Travel Pieces for Second Year of Real Madrid Partnership

For the second year in a row, Real Madrid is again being outfitted in Louis Vuitton.

Tuesday (Oct. 13), LV, an official partner of Real Madrid, gave the world an inside look at what it’s cooked up this time around for the men’s and women’s football teams, plus the men’s basketball team.

Press notes tout the new pieces as being made particularly for “players and club representatives,” with Pharrell Williams, of course, a key force behind it all. Among the highlights is a navy blue sweater featuring a contrasting leather signature on the chest and embroidered club crest on the back.

Notably, these exclusive formal wear and formal travel wear pieces are not available to buy, though the designs serving as foundational inspiration points are.

Below, get a closer look via newly released campaign images boasting some familiar faces, Eduardo Camavinga and Linda Caicedo among them.