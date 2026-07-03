Demna Gvasalia

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Kai Cenat on the left wears a black hoodie and pants, Luka Sabbat wears a long black coat and glasses, and Ye on the right wears black sunglasses and a t-shirt.
Style

Kai Cenat, Luka Sabbat Discuss Kanye West's Fashion Influence: 'He Always Pushed the Boundaries'

"His hands have touched more or less everything that's happened in fashion," Luka argued.

Trace William Cowen131 days ago
(L-R) Fakemink and Nettspend.
Style

Fakemink and Nettspend Walk for Demna's First Gucci Runway Show in Milan

"I want Gucci to be a feeling," Demna said of the ambition behind the Milan show.

Trace William Cowen141 days ago
A man in a black hoodie and cap stands in front of a CFDA Fashion Awards backdrop.
Style

Kering Shares Take Hit After Demna Announced as Gucci's New Artistic Director

Can Demna turn Gucci around after seeing a polarizing level of success with Balenciaga?

Trace William Cowen491 days ago
Kanye West in a black leather jacket on the left; a man with tattoos and a cap sitting in a crowd on the right.
Style

Ye Responds to Demna Gvasalia Being Named Gucci's Artistic Director: ‘Sh*t Boring’

The multi-hyphenate claimed he no longer cares about his former collaborator or the Italian fashion house.

Joshua Espinoza492 days ago
A man with glasses, a beard, and a hooded jacket, wearing a Balenciaga cap, sitting in a dimly lit area.
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Demna Appointed Artistic Director of Gucci: 'A New Chapter'

Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault says Demna's "creative power" is what Gucci needs right now.

Trace William Cowen492 days ago
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Balenciaga’s Demna Honored by French Minister of Culture

Demna celebrated 10 years at the fashion house last year.

tara mahadevan536 days ago
Three musicians on stage in separate events, each engaging with the audience
Music

Ye Proclaims Himself GOAT Amid Drake and Kendrick Beef, Says He 'Washed' Both of Them

Ye said he "washed" K Dot on 'The Life of Pablo' song "No More Parties In LA."

Joe Price842 days ago
kim kardashian for balenciaga
Style

Kim Kardashian Looks Ahead to 'Next Chapter' After Being Appointed Brand Ambassador for Balenciaga

The appointment formalizes a years-long relationship between Kim and the brand, which has been guided by creative director Demna for nearly a decade.

Trace William Cowen908 days ago
kanye west on yesjulz instagram live
Music

Kanye West Names Everyone From Hitler to Jay-Z in 'Vultures' Party Diatribe

The moment came during a party and last-minute recording session for Ye's Ty Dolla Sign collab project 'Vultures,' which features verses from daughter North West.

Trace William Cowen946 days ago
Style

Demna's Younger Brother Guram Gvasalia Speaks Out: 'Now It Is My Time'

In a new interview with 'The New York Times,' Guram Gvasalia, ccreative director of Vetements, shares why he next up in fashion.

tara mahadevan1107 days ago
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Demna of Balenciaga is pictured in a t shirt
Style

Demna Talks Balenciaga’s Future After Recent Controversies, Brand Partners With National Children’s Alliance

In an extensive interview, the Balenciaga creative director speaks at length about last year's controversies and gets candid about his and the brand's future.

Trace William Cowen1255 days ago
Demna is pictured on the red carpet
Style

Demna Addresses Balenciaga Controversy: 'I Need to Learn From This'

In the new statement, Demna—who's worked as artistic director for Balenciaga since 2015—issued an apology to "anyone offended" by the images.

Trace William Cowen1324 days ago
Ye is seen walking outdoors
Style

Balenciaga Reportedly Ends Relationship With Kanye West, No Plans for ‘Future Projects’

The artist formerly known as Kanye West's work with the Kering-owned fashion house had been extensive, including Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.

Trace William Cowen1366 days ago
Kanye west says Drake liking his post warms his heart
Music

Kanye West Recalls ‘Rivalry’ With Drake, Says It ‘Warmed My Heart’ to See Him Like His IG Post

Amid his latest series of Instagram updates, Ye made public note of Drake having liked one of his recent updates, prompting him to recall their "rivalry."

Trace William Cowen1381 days ago

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