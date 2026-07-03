Luka Sabbat

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Kai Cenat on the left wears a black hoodie and pants, Luka Sabbat wears a long black coat and glasses, and Ye on the right wears black sunglasses and a t-shirt.
Style

Kai Cenat, Luka Sabbat Discuss Kanye West's Fashion Influence: 'He Always Pushed the Boundaries'

"His hands have touched more or less everything that's happened in fashion," Luka argued.

Trace William Cowen130 days ago
Lori Harvey in a floral dress and silver necklace, Luka Sabbat in a graphic tee and fur coat, attending separate events
Pop Culture

Lori Harvey Shuts Down Luka Sabbat Romance Speculation After They Were Spotted Having Lunch

Harvey quickly put the rumors to rest in a comment on an Instagram post.

Joe Price760 days ago
DITA campaign image is shown
Style

Luka and Clark Sabbat Star in New DITA Eyewear Campaign

Photographer Alfredo Bosco captures the father-son duo out and about in the Le Marais area of Paris.

Trace William Cowen891 days ago
A look at a new Virgil Abloh book from Louis Vuitton
Style

Louis Vuitton’s Virgil Abloh Book to Feature ‘Personal Reflections’ From Kid Cudi, Naomi Campbell, and More

The hardcover book is being launched in a few different variations, all of which will include "personal reflections" from a number of Virgil's fellow creatives.

Trace William Cowen1409 days ago
Luka Sabbat Holy Grill Gabby Elan
Style

Some of May’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases from ASAP Rocky, Rihanna, Luka Sabbat, and More

From ASAP Rocky's ring in the 'D.M.B.' music video to Rihanna's new grills by Dolly Cohen, here is a look at some of May 2022's biggest jewelry purchases.

Mike DeStefano1505 days ago
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Grownish Trevor Jackson Yara Shahidi
Pop Culture

Trevor Jackson, Chloe Bailey and the 'grown-ish' Cast Reveal How the Series Mirrors Real Life

The cast of 'grown-ish' opened up to Complex about the importance of how the show tackles real-world issues from the lens of a college student.

Karla Rodriguez2004 days ago
rc
Style

Converse and ROKIT Link for New Collab Collection Inspired by Downtown L.A.

The collection launches later this week and features a utility vest, pullover hoodie, and a special edition of the Chuck 70.

Trace William Cowen2258 days ago
MR PORTER 'The Japan Edit' 1
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: MR PORTER 'The Japan Edit' Collection, Awake NY, Stüssy, and More

A detailed look at the best style releases this week including MR PORTER's 'The Japan Edit' collection, new collections from Awake NY and Stüssy, and more.

Mike DeStefano2627 days ago
Adam Driver, Bill Murray and Chloe Sevigny.
Pop Culture

‘The Dead Don’t Die’ Trailer: Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloë Sevigny Lead Zombie Comedy f/ RZA and Selena Gomez

Recently it was announced that RZA and Iggy Pop had joined the latest film from cult director and writer Jim Jarmusch.

Joe Price2664 days ago
'grown ish' Season 2 cast
Pop Culture

Freeform Wants to Celebrate 'Grown-ish' Season 2 by Helping Pay Off Your Student Loan Debt

Freeform is linking with scholarship app Scholly to pay off up to $125,000 in student loans for current students and graduates with outstanding loan balances.

Khal2753 days ago
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Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme x The North Face, PSG x Bape, Dior Men's

A complete guide to this week's best style releases including Supreme x The North Face, Paris Saint-Germain x Bape, A-Cold-Wall* x Nike, and more.

Mike DeStefano2788 days ago
luka sabbat
Style

Luka Sabbat Partners With Related Garments for Collection to Benefit 'Help Haiti'

Sabbat x Related Garments have announced a collaborative undergarments collection to benefit the charity Help Haiti.

NoraGrayceOrosz3007 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Model Luka Sabbat Wants To Try Stand Up Comedy Next

The Internet's favorite muse Luka Sabbat styled PacSun's holiday denim campaign. A career in comedy might be next.

Yasi Salek3530 days ago

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