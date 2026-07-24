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Lululemon, Fanatics and MLB Launch First League-Wide Collection Covering All 30 Teams

The 'Home Stretch' line spans men’s and women’s performance and lifestyle apparel.

New York Yankees First Baseman Ben Rice alongside girlfriend Sara Falkson wearing the Home Stretch Collection.
Press/Fanatics

Key Takeaways

  • Lululemon, Fanatics and MLB dropped the first-ever league-wide 'Home Stretch' collection, a 400+ piece line of men's and women's performance and lifestyle basics repping all 30 teams.
  • Key pieces include Lululemon staples like the Scuba Hoodie, Define Jacket, Align Pant, Everywhere Belt Bag, Coach’s Jacket, and leopard-print outerwear, all remixed with MLB logos and team branding.
  • Available on Fanatics.com, MLBShop.com, and select stadium stores, the MLB deal completes Lululemon and Fanatics' North American pro-league trifecta after earlier NHL and NFL collaborations.

Lululemon, Fanatics, and Major League Baseball have teamed up for a first-ever league-wide collection spanning all franchises.

The 'Home Stretch' line covers workout and wardrobe basics across men's and women's categories, blending Lululemon performance designs with each of the 30 MLB team's branding.

On Friday (July 24), Fanatics took to Instagram to announce the collaboration, sharing a carousel of images featuring New York Yankees First Baseman Ben Rice and his girlfriend Sara Falkson wearing the collection.

Highlights include the Scuba Hoodie, Define Jacket and Align Pant, alongside the Everywhere Belt Bag and Coach’s Jacket. A leopard-print Lightweight Run Shell and Multi-Pocket Running Anorak complete the lineup.

The 'Home Stretch' collection is available to buy at Fanatics.com and MLBShop.com, plus select stadium stores.

The MLB deal completes a North American league trifecta for the Lululemon x Fanatics partnership, which previously covered the NHL in October 2024 and the NFL in October 2025.

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