Lululemon, Fanatics and MLB Launch First League-Wide Collection Covering All 30 Teams

Lululemon, Fanatics, and Major League Baseball have teamed up for a first-ever league-wide collection spanning all franchises.

The 'Home Stretch' line covers workout and wardrobe basics across men's and women's categories, blending Lululemon performance designs with each of the 30 MLB team's branding.

On Friday (July 24), Fanatics took to Instagram to announce the collaboration, sharing a carousel of images featuring New York Yankees First Baseman Ben Rice and his girlfriend Sara Falkson wearing the collection.