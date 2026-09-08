Hailey Bieber Goes Nude for Cover of Renell Medrano's 'ICE' Magazine

Hailey Bieber goes nude on the cover of the latest edition of Renell Medrano’s ICE magazine. The latest issue, notably, marks the publication’s inaugural international endeavor, with Medrano bringing her unique creative lens to Rio de Janeiro. “Brazil had been calling my name for a while,” the photographer and director, who serves as founder and editor-in-chief of ICE, said in a statement shared with Complex. “After the last two issues, so many girls in Brazil reached out, which inspired me to take the trip and create a project around them.”

For Bieber’s cover story interview, Medrano enlisted Darian Symoné Harvin, who spoke with the model and Rhode founder about her Brazilian roots and more. Check out the full issue as a free download here via WeTransfer’s art-focused WePresent platform, a pivotal player behind ICE mag’s production.