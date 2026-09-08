Hailey Bieber Goes Nude for Cover of Renell Medrano's 'ICE' Magazine

Hailey Bieber goes nude on the cover of the latest edition of Renell Medrano’s ICE magazine.
The latest issue, notably, marks the publication’s inaugural international endeavor, with Medrano bringing her unique creative lens to Rio de Janeiro.
“Brazil had been calling my name for a while,” the photographer and director, who serves as founder and editor-in-chief of ICE, said in a statement shared with Complex. “After the last two issues, so many girls in Brazil reached out, which inspired me to take the trip and create a project around them.”
For Bieber’s cover story interview, Medrano enlisted Darian Symoné Harvin, who spoke with the model and Rhode founder about her Brazilian roots and more.
Check out the full issue as a free download here via WeTransfer’s art-focused WePresent platform, a pivotal player behind ICE mag’s production.
Bieber is joined as an “ICE girl” by Juliana Nalu, Tina Kunakey, Evellin Andrade, Alicia Thompson, and street-cast models.
“Right away, the energy, the culture, and the confidence of the women all felt familiar to me, I think in ways similar to the Dominican Republic which is where my family is from,’ Medrano said of shooting the new issue. “That comfort allowed me to let go creatively because I felt at home. I'm so grateful to all of the women who showed up, welcomed me, guided me, and helped make this experience so beautiful and meaningful.’
See a bit more of what Medrano captured for the new issue below. For those hoping for a more tangible experience, physical editions of ICE’s third volume are also available, albeit in a limited capacity, at the official ICE Studios shop. You can also pick up a copy in person at select stores, including New York’s Casa Magazines.