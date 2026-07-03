Rhode

Rhode is a skincar and beauty brand founded by Hailey Bieber in 2022. It is known for its phonr cases that hold its Peptide Lip Tints. In 2025, it was acquired by E.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion. Its products can be found in major retailers like Sephora.

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Justin Bieber in a red cap and Hailey Bieber in a leopard coat and sunglasses, walking together.
Music

Justin Bieber Gushes Over ‘Iconic’ Wife Hailey on ‘Swag’ Standout “Go Baby”

The pop star also referenced Hailey's beauty brand, Rhode Skin.

tara mahadevan371 days ago
Priest arrested for sharing porn.
Life

Priest Arrested in Rhode Island for Sharing Child Pornography Over Church’s Internet⁠

A Rhode Island priest was arrested on Saturday after it was discovered that he was circulating child pornography from the church that he lived in.

Jordan Rose1718 days ago
Police Tape
Life

Nine Wounded in Rhode Island Capital Shooting

Authorities say the shooting took place early Thursday evening in the neighborhood of Washington Park in Providence. Officers have yet to make any arrests.

Joshua Espinoza1890 days ago
rhode island
Life

Rhode Island Seeks to Change Official Name Over Connection to Slavery

The state of Rhode Island is seeking to change its official name, "The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations," due to its connection to slavery.

Joe Price2214 days ago
This is a picture of drugs.
Music

'Sell Drugz' Rapper Sentenced For Actually Selling Drugs

This Rhode Island rapper rapped his way into a jail cell.

Victoria L. Johnson3108 days ago
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Style

WHARF Makes Summer Short-Sleeve Shirts More Fun

The Rhode Island shop delivers.

Matt Welty4763 days ago
Sneakers

Kendrick Lamar Wears Air Jordan Retro 5 "Grape"

Kendrick visits a Rhode Island High School in classic Jordans.

Brandon Richard4816 days ago
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Style

Taylor Swift Is on the Prowl for Mansions!

Apparently she's eyeing prime real estate in Rhode Island.

Justin Ray4834 days ago
Photo Removed
Style

Michael Rhode Photographs Interiors From The Ground Up

Dizzyingly fantastic images.

Cedar Pasori5085 days ago

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