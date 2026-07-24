Hailey Bieber Stars in Miu Miu's Moody 'After Dark' Fall 2026 Campaign

Hailey Bieber has been tapped by Miu Miu to star in its ‘After Dark' fall campaign.

On Thursday (July 23), the Italian luxury house unveiled its fall 2026 campaign. Set against an industrial backdrop shot by photographer Zoë Ghertner, Bieber can be seen joined by model Xiao Wen Ju.

The campaign, which can be seen below, includes still photography and an accompanying film.