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Hailey Bieber Stars in Miu Miu's Moody 'After Dark' Fall 2026 Campaign

The Italian luxury house's new campaign also stars model Xiao Wen Ju.

Hailey Bieber.
Aeon/GC Images

Key Takeaways

  • Hailey Bieber reunites with Miu Miu to front its moody fall 2026 'After Dark' campaign alongside model Xiao Wen Ju, shot by Zoë Ghertner against an industrial nighttime backdrop with both stills and a film.
  • Creative directors Miuccia Prada and Christopher Simmonds, stylist Lotta Volkova, and film director Renell Medrano translate the collection's "Mindful Intimacy" theme into rain-slicked rooftop scenes that contrast harsh urban settings with close-to-the-body, romantic silhouettes.
  • The campaign extends a busy 2026 for Bieber — who also fronted Victoria’s Secret and Gap’s Hailey Jean Capsule — while spotlighting Miu Miu's ongoing relationship with both her and Xiao Wen Ju across past runway and campaign appearances.

Hailey Bieber has been tapped by Miu Miu to star in its ‘After Dark' fall campaign.

On Thursday (July 23), the Italian luxury house unveiled its fall 2026 campaign. Set against an industrial backdrop shot by photographer Zoë Ghertner, Bieber can be seen joined by model Xiao Wen Ju.

The campaign, which can be seen below, includes still photography and an accompanying film.

The creative team behind the images includes creative directors Miuccia Prada and Christopher Simmonds, stylist Lotta Volkova, and film director Renell Medrano.

The fall 2026 collection itself debuted on the runway at Paris Fashion Week in March. At the time, Miuccia Prada framed the season around the concept of "Mindful Intimacy," describing her intent as drawing clothes in close to the body.

"I wanted to create with humanity, with gentleness, with poetry, with romance," she said (via 10 Magazine). "Because we are small in the world, but we are enough."

For Bieber, the campaign marks a reunion with the house. She previously fronted Miu Miu's fall 2019 and spring 2022 campaigns, and the new work adds to a busy 2026 that has also included a Victoria's Secret Valentine's Day campaign and Gap collaboration called The Hailey Jean Capsule.

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